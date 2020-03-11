Governor Gina Raimondo is recommending that Newport cancel or postpone it’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in light of the coronavirus disease.

On Monday night Mayor Jamie Bova wrote to Newport City Council members that they were canceling the parade.

On Tuesday night, the Newport City council voted 4-3 to keep the parade on as scheduled. And now Wednesday Governor Raimondo has recommended canceling or postponing the parade.

“The Governor’s top priority is containing the spread of coronavirus, and she is recommending that Newport postpone or cancel the parade in the interest of safety,” spokesman Josh Block said Wednesday.

Developing…