Hammetts Hotel will open on Friday, June 26th. The 84-room hotel places guests in the heart of downtown Newport and welcomes the local community to explore, gather, and dine.

Slated to open in August, the hotel’s restaurant Giusto will feature an outdoor bar and expansive patio overlooking the Newport Marina, a private dining room, and semi-open kitchen. Helmed by Chef Kevin O’Donnell, the cuisine will focus on regional Italian dishes with playful Rhode Island touches, including menu items from local farms and purveyors to support the community. The bar program will offer a mix of classic and freestyle cocktails, beer from local breweries, and a predominantly Italian wine list with featured natural selections.

Amenities of Hammetts Hotel include a private deck for guests to enjoy, a full-service waterfront restaurant, fitness center, flexible gathering spaces, and valet parking with seasonal rates. Summer rates starting at $300 per night.