This fully renovated, oversized Cape, with a guest/au pair suite, is tucked away on Bliss Mine Road in a quiet neighborhood just off of Kay Boulevard with views of Easton’s Pond and First Beach. The home is offered for sale by Hawks and Company Real Estate for $984,000.

This deceptively spacious five bedroom Newport home features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The home features a sunken family room, a formal living room with a custom built fireplace surround, high end kitchen appliances, a finished basement, and fenced yard with stone patio.

The guest suite has its own private entrance. with a full bath, kitchen, and spacious living quarters. This home has all the amenities and it’s just minutes to downtown Newport and the beaches. And it’s conveniently located away from the hustle and bustle of Newport summer traffic.

EMAIL: Hawks@HawksandCompanyRE.com for more info.