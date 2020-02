Join Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling on Wednesday, February 19th, at 6:00 PM for their 2020 Vertical Annual Tasting, featuring four hand-selected Newport Craft Brewing Annual Releases.

These limited release beers are extremely rare, and most are no longer publicly available! This year’s lineup includes our ’10, ’15, ’17, and ’19 Annual Releases. Tickets are $25, and limited bottles will be available for purchase. This event will sell out, so be sure to buy your tickets today!