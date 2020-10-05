The Pen Craig Cottage at 100 Harrison Avenue has sold for $2,850,000. Matt Hadfield of Hogan Associates represented the buyers and Kristin Parella of Lila Delman represented the sellers.

Originally built in 1890, The Pen Craig Cottage strikes the perfect balance of classic Newport elegance and modern luxury. Situated on 1.6 sun-drenched acres, surrounded by natural rock outcroppings and mature plantings, this estate offers luxurious privacy, yet is conveniently located close to nearby yacht clubs, Ocean Avenue beaches and downtown Newport. The impeccably maintained 6,289 square foot home boasts fireplaces in almost every room, a kitchen overlooking the sprawling lawn, a generous master bedroom wing, multiple porches, and original details throughout.

“It is hard to find the “full package” in Newport for a multi-generational second home that is equally inviting of indoor as it is of outdoor living, and is still walkable to town,” said buyer’s agent Matt Hadfield from Hogan Associates. “Covid 19 has certainly put a higher value on family time, and the buyers are thrilled to start making memories in their new home.”