Work Opportunities Unlimited has announced that Chris Wosencroft is the recipient of its Success at Work Award. Presented to Wosencroft for his steadfast commitment to helping people with disabilities access the competitive workplace, he was honored for his excellence in supported employment, and the important role he plays in assisting his clients with job retention.

Founded upon the principle that “all people can work,” Work Opportunities Unlimited is a community-based, employment service provider that specializes in placing people with disabilities, and job seekers who experience barriers to employment, in competitive work environments.

As a Career Resource Specialist, Wosencroft rolls up his sleeves each day to help people with disabilities overcome obstacles to employment. He helps prepare people for the workplace and supports them while on the job.

In presenting the award, Steve Wood, President and CEO of Work Opportunities Unlimited, honored Wosencroft for “his commitment to our core value; we believe in individual initiative and dignity. Chris’s positive attitude and commitment to clients, make him a great teammate and a Success at Work!”

“Chris has been with Work Opportunities for over 12-years,” says Trisha Wagner, Regional Director for Work Opportunities. “He is literally a ray of sunshine and a real talent; he’s always bringing positive energy and words of inspiration to everyone he sees. He was nicknamed “The Mayor” by Senior Management, because when he walks into a site everyone rushes to greet him. We consider ourselves the luckiest Team to have Chris with us. His fellow Career Resource Specialists, his clients, and counselors all hold him in the highest regard. Chris has the biggest heart I have ever met.”

“Working at Work Opportunities gives me the opportunity to help people work towards and achieve their dreams of employment,” says Wosencroft. “Changing the mindset of an individual from, “I can’t,” to, “I can,” opens their world to so much more. It gives me great satisfaction to see my clients succeed in the workplace.”