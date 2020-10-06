A privately-owned White House-themed gift shop in Washington, D.C., has begun selling commemorative coins celebrating President Donald Trump’s recovery from the coronavirus.

The store’s website has yet to release an image of the coin, but patrons can pre-order the item for $100 and arrival is expected around mid-November. The White House Gift Shop has been around since 1946, but is privately owned and not affiliated with the White House or the Trump administration, according to the webpage.

“Historic Moments In History Coin: President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID with icons of his entire first term! Limited edition, Giannini Series as seen worldwide, edge numbered edition, pre-order ships Nov 14, 2020,” reads the coin’s description.

Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday and subsequently returned to the White House after receiving treatment for COVID-19, according to Fox News.

“I just left Walter Reed Medical Center and it’s really something very special,” Trump said in a short address posted to Twitter the day he returned to Washington, DC. “The doctors, the nurses, the first responders — and I learned so much about coronavirus.”

“And one thing that’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it, we have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines — all developed recently,” he continued.

Trump announced that both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus on Friday, and the president was transported to Walter Reed shortly following the diagnosis. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says He And Jill Tested Negative For COVID-19)

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

