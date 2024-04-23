Newport’s Culinary Scene Gets a Boost: Richard Allaire Appointed Chef at Scales & Shells

In an exciting development for culinary enthusiasts, Scales & Shells has announced the appointment of Richard Allaire as its new chef. With a rich background in locally sourced seafood and produce, Allaire brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the esteemed establishment.

Hailing from Rhode Island, Allaire’s culinary journey spans several renowned establishments across the region. Most recently, he has served as the chef and owner of Metacom Kitchen, a beloved dining spot in Warren since its inception in 2014. Prior to his tenure at Metacom, Allaire played a pivotal role in the development of Providence Coal Fired Pizza, a popular concept in downtown Providence.

Before establishing himself as a restaurateur, Allaire honed his skills in esteemed kitchens, including Tucker’s Bistro, L’Epicurio at the Hotel Providence, and Alba in Quincy. His culinary repertoire boasts influences from working with acclaimed chefs such as Pascal Leffray at Chez Pascal and Michael Schlow.

Allaire’s appointment signals an exciting chapter for Scales & Shells, known for its commitment to showcasing the finest seafood offerings in the region. As Allaire takes the reins of the kitchen, diners can anticipate an infusion of creativity and a renewed focus on highlighting the bounty of Newport’s coastal treasures.

For patrons eager to experience Allaire’s culinary magic firsthand, his debut at Scales & Shells promises an unforgettable dining experience, where every dish is a testament to his passion for local flavors and culinary craftsmanship.

