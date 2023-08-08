19 year-old pedestrian hospitalized at Rhode Island Hospital after hit-and-run, Middletown Police seek public’s help identifying driver

The Middletown Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident resulting in serious bodily injury to a pedestrian walking on Renfrew Avenue last night, August 7, 2023 at 9:55 PM.

The 19-year-old victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital due to sustained injuries injuries and is reported to be in stable condition today.

Detectives are following-up on leads to identify the male suspect operating the vehicle. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department Detective Division at 401-846-1144 or on the tip line at 401-842-6516.

