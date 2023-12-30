Historic Loss Looms: Newport’s Easton’s Beach Snack Bar, Carousel, and Rotunda to be Demolished this Spring

In a deeply disappointing move, the City of Newport has quietly issued a Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting bids for the demolition of the historic Easton’s Beach Snack Bar, Carousel, and Rotunda.

The RFP specifies that the demolition should be completed before the 2024 beach season.

With origins tracing back to the Hurricane of 1938 for the Rotunda, 1954 for the Carousel, and post-Hurricane Bob in 1991 for the Snack Bar, these structures hold historical value for the city.

This decision deals a significant blow to the beach and is likely to mark the end of the best twin lobster rolls in Rhode Island.

Barry Botelho, the proprietor of the Easton’s Beach Snack Bar, was informed of this development late last week.

In 2023, Easton’s Beach Snack Bar employed over 40 employees, many of whom had their first jobs there.

“This will undoubtedly disappoint many people, but apparently, you can’t fight City Hall,” commented Botelho.

The estimated cost for replacing the three buildings, which have been deemed unsafe, is expected to surpass $30 million, contingent upon approval by the voters, should the City Council choose that course of action.

With this unfolding development, Easton’s Beach is on track to become one of the least favored beaches in the state.

The absence of plans in Newport to replace both the structures and the associated jobs should be viewed as a significant failure on the part of city leadership.

View this post on Instagram

— This story will be updated.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content.

