3,000 chickens killed in fire at Johnston poultry farm

3,000 chickens were killed in a fire at a poultry farm in Johnston on Wednesday according to a statement from the farm’s owners.

“We are saddened to announce there was a fire on the farm that started around 5am. It was contained to one coop and is now under control. No one was injured. Later today, we will release more information on how this may impact our business. Our store will be open for normal business hours today.”

Thank you to everyone who reached out to me this morning about the fire that broke out on our farm. No one was injured although we did lose a roughly 3,000 chickens. We appreciate your kind words. pic.twitter.com/aOMlYvbpsY — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) April 21, 2021

Crews were called to Baffoni’s Poultry Farm on Greenville Avenue around 5 a.m.

“These firemen, they’re doing a good job,” Paul Baffoni told WPRI 12. “They got it under control, stopping it from spreading to the other half of the building. They’re doing a remarkable job.”

