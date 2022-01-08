378 Vanderbilt Lane in Portsmouth sells for $2.9 million

The grand waterfront home at 378 Vanderbilt Lane has sold for $2,900,000.

Kylie McCollough represented the seller and facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyer.

Among the top ten most expensive homes in Portsmouth sold in the last twelve months, the 5963 square foot, 4 bed, 5 bath French Chateau style home with panoramic views of the Sakonnet Coastline is sited on over 1.5 acres of elevated pastoral land. This graceful estate has been completely renovated inside and out for a lifestyle of modern elegance.

This sale sets a record price for the neighborhood (even higher than the brand new fully furnished 2020 HGTV Dream Home down the street).

According to data available from Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, Kylie McCollough represented clients in three of the top ten Portsmouth sales over the last year.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!