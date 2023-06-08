All Fired Up for the Newport Charter Yacht Show

Newport, Rhode Island is known for many things, not the least of which are plentiful coastal areas and easy access to the ocean, making it the perfect setting for the Newport Charter Yacht Show presented by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. Since its inception over 35 years ago, the four-day event, scheduled for Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22, has grown into New England’s marquee trade show for brokers, agents, managers, captains, and crews whose livelihoods depend on the luxury charter yacht industry. It is staged not in a hotel ballroom but at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, which owns and produces the Show at its 10-acre waterfront facility in the heart of downtown Newport. Networking gatherings, educational seminars, and special events all take place dockside and aboard 17 registered (to date) yachts that serve as platforms for adventure during New England’s high summer charter season.

“Newport has long been the gateway to New England, especially for yachtsmen and yachtswomen,” said Show Director Veronica Brown, “and it is the goal of the Show to highlight for the attendees all there is to see and do in this part of the country while the participating charter yachts reveal what they, specifically, can offer that is unique and different for charter guests.”

Recent additions to the Newport Charter Yacht Show roster are the 67’ M/Y Liquid Asset; 79’ classic yacht Timeless; 102’ M/Y Magnum Ride; 112’ M/Y Spirit; 124’ M/Y Ariadne: and the 191’ M/Y Unbridled, currently the largest yacht in the show with an expansive 15,000 square feet of living space on board.

“We chose to come to the Newport Charter Yacht Show because we love the exposure offered on every level,” said Unbridled’s Charter Manager Shawn Z. Laird of Northrop and Johnson. “Captain Liam Devlin and his crew are full of energy and life; they are an all-star team who pulls out all the stops, so they have every intention of participating in all the Chef and Crew Competitions. We are all part of something great here at the Newport Charter Yacht Show, and we will do everything in our power to take advantage of it!”

Unbridled is a superyacht created specifically to foster the spirit of no-limits adventure in a setting of unrivaled luxury. According to Laird, she was built by Trinity Yachts in 2009 and underwent a complete interior refit in 2019. Her original owner devoted the yacht’s program to globe-trotting while her second and current owner (since 2021) has for now decided to keep Unbridled on this side of the Atlantic to cruise the Bahamas, Caribbean and New England. “It’s an extraordinary opportunity, because Unbridled is a legendary, iconic brand. In one hundred years from now, people will still be talking about this yacht,”

Unbridled already is booked in August for a New England itinerary, which starts and finishes in Newport and makes stops in Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Provincetown, Plymouth, and Boston. “She will be available in July, other weeks in August, September and even October, as these also are beautiful times to cruise New England,” said Laird.

To the point of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation coming aboard as the Show’s presenting sponsor, Laird said,” It makes sense, as everyone wants to know what’s happening, what’s new in the Bahamas. We all need to unite on so many levels especially with the Bahamas VAT.

“Newport, Rhode Island has a deep history of sailing and boating, very much like The Bahamas,” said The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism’s Parliamentary Secretary John Pinder. “With centuries of nautical history, Newport is no stranger to boating, sailing, and yachting.

“The Bahamas is a boater’s paradise, with over 700 unique islands and 100 square miles of the clearest crystal blue waters and an amazing natural beauty under the sea. It is important that we establish a strong relationship with the Newport community and the Northeast United States to expand our connection between these two yachting havens. I look forward to highlighting the boating connection between these two sea loving communities and the remarkable experiences waiting to be explored.”

While this will be Unbridled’s first time at the Show, M/Y Magnum Ride is returning because of the connections she made here last year: her first year being offered. “It is always good to be able to see the brokers face-to-face, and we did get a couple of charters in the Bahamas as a result of the show.,” said Magnum Ride’s Captain David R. Meyer. “Since last year we’ve had one crew member leave as their career path took them a different route, but the Captain, Chef, Mate and Engineer are the same, and we have a new Stew that really fits in well.

“We are proud of this yacht and the program we run. I want the brokers to see that the crew is committed to the boat and the guest experience, get to know us, and see what we’ve done to make the boat and crew even better. We spend the winters in the Bahamas and the summers in New England, two of our favorite places that we are blessed to be able to share with the guests.”

Meyer also mentioned that Magnum Ride would again participate in the Newport Yacht Rendezvous, which immediately follows the Newport Charter Yacht Show on June 23 and benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County (the Show’s charitable partner).

“The Boys & Girls Club is such a worthwhile cause, and if we can give back to the community that we call home for six months, so much the better,” said Meyer.

During the Newport Charter Yacht Show, the public is invited to check out exhibiting vendors along the “checkerboard patio” outside Belle’s Café at Newport Shipyard. Vendors will be open daily Tuesday, June 20 through Thursday, June 22 from 10am-5pm. Those vendors include presenting sponsor The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation with its mobile pop-up shop; KVH Industries; Alexseal Yacht Coatings; AkzoNobel; AERE Marine Group; Newport Yacht Interiors; CUTCO; and Renewal by Andersen. New vendors include local artisan Vitamin Sea & Co; Star Glow Products; Sun In Comfort; Capital Construction; M/Y SOL; Moneycorp; Coastal E-Foil; and more.

Several special events will highlighting each yacht’s unique character. They include a marquee Chef Competition and Crew Contests for captains, deck hands and stewardesses. Sponsors and vendors join brokers and agents in a lively Yacht Hop that features each yacht in “full entertainment mode,” and the American Yacht Charter Association (AYCA) holds its annual meeting and Breakfast Seminar for brokers, captains, and crew alike.

