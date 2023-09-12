Alleged Coke Dealer Arrested in Middletown

On September 7, 2023, members of the Middletown Police, with the assistance of the Newport and Portsmouth Police Departments, executed a search warrant at 15 Reardon Drive in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation. The warrant was a result of a several-month investigation into Justin Welch, 29 years old, who was suspected of distributing cocaine on Aquidneck Island.

As a result of the search warrant, police seized 29.3 grams of suspected cocaine, $4,661 in cash, and packaging materials. Welch was arraigned in Second Division District Court on September 9, 2023, on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine 1 ounce to 1 kilogram and Distribution of Controlled Substances Near Schools. He was held without bail as a probation violator on several underlying Superior Court cases.

