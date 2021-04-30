America’s Tall Ship Barque Eagle to visit Newport this summer

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle is scheduled to depart New London to begin summer training for more than 130 U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets on Saturday, May 8 and will visit Newport this summer. Her four day visit has her arriving on Friday, July 30th and Departing Monday, August 2nd

At 295 feet in length, the Eagle, known as “America’s Tall Ship,” is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service.

“We are extremely excited to be getting back underway for a full summer training season,” said Capt. Michael Turdo, Eagle’s commanding officer. “The opportunity to sail abroad allows us to represent the Coast Guard and the United States to the public and international community.”

Specific port call dates this summer are:

May 25–28: Azores, Portugal

June 11–16: Reykjavik, Iceland

July 7–10: Hamilton, Bermuda

July 23–26: New London, Conn.

July 30–August 2: Newport, R.I.

August 6–9: Portland, Maine

August 13–14: New London, Conn.

Constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany, and originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German Navy, the Eagle was taken by the United States as a war reparation following World War II.

With more than 23,500 square feet of sail and six miles of rigging, the Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience.

A permanent crew of nine officers and 49 enlisted personnel maintain the ship and guide the trainees through an underway and in-port training schedule, dedicated to learning the skills of navigation, damage control, watchstanding, engineering and deck seamanship.

