Historic Gates of The Breakers Undergo Major Restoration

The Preservation Society of Newport County has launched a significant restoration project to revitalize the iconic main gates of The Breakers, Newport’s most renowned Gilded Age mansion. The effort, which began Tuesday, underscores the society’s commitment to preserving the architectural heritage of this National Historic Landmark.

The gates, towering at 12 feet and weighing 5,600 pounds each, along with the crown and two side gates, were carefully removed by crane to allow for meticulous restoration work. Until temporary gates are installed, visitors to The Breakers will use an alternate entrance on Shepard Avenue.

Decades of exposure to Newport’s harsh coastal elements—salt air, rain, and freezing winter ice—have taken their toll on the gates. Stratford Steel, a Connecticut-based firm specializing in historic metalwork restoration, has been contracted for the $500,000 project. Their process involves sandblasting each component to bare metal, applying a protective zinc thermal spray coating, and finishing with a marine-grade paint system. Severely corroded sections will be precisely replicated and replaced to maintain the gates’ original character.

The restoration is slated for completion in April, just in time for the influx of spring visitors eager to explore the opulent summer residence of the Vanderbilt family. The Breakers, constructed in 1895, remains one of Newport’s most visited attractions, drawing nearly half a million guests annually.

As the main gates undergo their transformation, the Preservation Society invites visitors to experience the mansion’s grandeur while witnessing firsthand the efforts required to preserve a piece of America’s Gilded Age legacy.

