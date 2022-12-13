Are You Ready? Rhode Island State Police Now Hiring

The Rhode Island State Police are taking applications for the 2024 Rhode Island State Police Training Academy from now until January 28th 2023. Apply here.

Are you ready? Apply HERE to become a Rhode Island State Trooper. Applications close January 28, 2023.

BECOME A TROOPER

Service in the Rhode Island State Police requires active, intelligent people whose reputations are above reproach. High moral, mental, and physical standards are demanded and maintained. The Division is rich with history and tradition and our Troopers are known for their integrity and commitment to duty.

Salary and benefits are competitive, and Troopers can serve in a variety of roles throughout their career.

As a Trooper you will conduct criminal investigations, accident investigations, traffic enforcement and search and rescue operations. After an initial period of service as a Uniform Trooper you can be part of specialty units including:

K-9

Accident Reconstruction

Training Academy

Computer Crimes

Narcotics

Forensics

Financial Crimes Violent Fugitive Task Force

Public Corruption

Special Victims Unit

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement

Dive Team

Tactical Team

Troopers will be required to wear a standardized uniform and will be expected to work any shift, including nights, weekends, and holidays. At times, troopers are expected to work longer than their regular work shift or designated schedule. Troopers are required to work during natural and man-made disasters, such as hurricanes, snowstorms, and other potentially catastrophic events.

If you are considering a career with the Rhode Island State Police but would like to speak with a recruiter before applying, please fill out this form and you will be contacted. Thank you for your interest in the Rhode Island State Police.

The Rhode Island State Police is an equal opportunity employer.

