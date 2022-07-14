ART BUZZ: Light Up At Anchor Bend Glassworks

By Emily Randolph

Anchor Bend Glassworks artists and owners Michael Richardson, Justin Tarducci and Timothy Underwood continue to delight with their innovative and custom designs representing Newport. In particular, they have worked over the last year to transform their glass designs into contemporary functional art with dimmable chandeliers and lamps. They also have new one-of-a-kind bird nest sculptures.

Anchor Bend has spent the last few years developing and perfecting glass lighting that is guaranteed to light up any room. With a patented original frame design that supports dimmable LED light, any of their glass designs, such as their fish sculptures, can be affixed to create a custom chandelier. The largest chandelier they have created to date is approximately 800 pounds with 600 glass antlers and melting glass candles, custom made for a private residence in Colorado. A single tiered example of the antler chandelier is on display and for sale at the flagship gallery in Newport.

Also newly hatched this year at the gallery are bird nest sculptures. In depth texture creates a surrealist glass nest that can be decorated with birds and eggs. The solid glass eggs are in varying colors from speckled blue and amber to clear with gold and copper leaf. Anchor Bend has bird sculptures, too, and they have innovative copper legs and feet!

One-of-a-kind pieces can be found in store and on their website. Custom pieces are available by contacting the gallery.

ANCHOR BEND GLASSWORKS

Michael Richardson

16 Franklin St.

Newport, RI 02840

877-849-0698

info@anchorbendglass.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!