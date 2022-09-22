ART BUZZ: NEWPORTER LANI LIUZZA ART EXHIBIT OPENING AT SARAH LANGLEY GALLERY

By Emily Randolph

Mark your calendars for Friday, September 30th 5-7pm. Self-trained artist Lani Liuzza, a life-long resident of the City by the Sea, opens her solo exhibit at the Sarah Langley Gallery at the Hammetts Hotel, Newport, RI. The exhibit is presented by Newport Curates and Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design

Inspired by her coastal surroundings, farms and the mercurial weather patterns of Aquidneck Island, Lani passionately integrates the mood our our island landscape, as well as the ethereal light that envelopes us here into her paintings. Her practice and technique are simultaneously obsessive and haunting. She’s painting the air, aura and character of our small city. And although most of her work is large scale, the canvases and pigments have a delicate and almost fragile quality.

Lani has shown regularly at several local galleries. She enjoys studying painting at the Providence Arts Club and earned her BA from the University of Massachusetts in Boston.

Lani Liuzza Paintings

Sarah Langley Gallery

Hammetts Hotel

4 Commercial Wharf

Newport, RI 02840

