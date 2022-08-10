ART BUZZ: PATRICK O’BRIEN ARTIST DEMONSTRATION AT THE MARINER GALLERY

By Emily Randolph

Come meet American artist Patrick O’Brien at the Mariner Gallery, which specializes in maritime fine art, on Saturday, August 13, 5:30-8PM, for an open-house style opportunity to converse with the artist. Patrick will discuss his artwork, give a demonstration of his techniques, and answer your questions. Patrick’s colorful and rich maritime paintings capture the glory and grandeur of the great age of sail.

Patrick O’Brien

Patrick O’Brien is an award-winning artist whose striking paintings depict the classic age of fighting sail. An illustrator and painter since the 1980‘s, O’Brien entered the marine art field in 2003. O’Brien has twice won an Award of Excellence at the prestigious Mystic International Marine Art Exhibition. In 2010 he won Mystic’s Museum Purchase Award, with The Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut buying his painting for its permanent collection. In 2012, The National Maritime Historical Society awarded O’Brien with their Distinguished Service Award for his body of artwork. O’Brien has had one-man-shows of his work in New York City, Annapolis, MD and Portsmouth VA.

In 2010 the U.S. Naval Academy Museum mounted a retrospective exhibition entitled “The Maritime Art of Patrick O’Brien,” featuring twenty-eight paintings by the artist. O’Brien’s paintings have been featured several times on the cover of Naval History magazine, published by the U.S. Naval Institute, and several times on the cover of Sea History magazine, published by the National Maritime Historical Society. His paintings have been used on numerous book covers, and shown in The New York Times. Mr. O’Brien lives in Baltimore, Maryland with his wife and son.

https://www.patrickobrienstudio.com

https://www.instagram.com/obrienstudio/?hl=en

Saturday, August 13, 2022

5:30-8:00PM

Mariner Gallery

267 Spring Street

Newport, RI 02840

401.406.9531

mariner@marinergallery.com

