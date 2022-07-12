ART BUZZ: SANDEEGLAM And EJ’s Grand Opening #SUMMERCOLLAB Soirée

By Emily Randolph

Put on your party shoes and have some fun this Thursday evening, July 14th, for a #SummerCOLLAB soirée at EJ on Thames with SandeeGLAM CONCEPTS, 5-9PM (RSVP requested, see below.)

SandeeGLAM CONCEPTS has pressed the reset button and is back in Newport after a hiatus to open her flagship store in Miami. She had planned on having her boutique up and running by December 2021, but due to Covid delays in build-out, she realized it was going to take a lot longer (now slated for the end of this year). Fate stepped in in the guise of her friend and fellow curator Ermanno Liberati, owner of EJ on Thames. Liberati came up with a brilliant idea for how to spend the summer: creating a collaboration of both their stores and having two stores in one. Thus, the birth of the #SummerCOLLAB between EJ on Thames and SandeeGLAM CONCEPTS.

Sandee Saunders

Saunders is an advocate for emerging luxury designers & contemporary artists. She’s a fashion curator and life stylist who created a concept store based on the philosophy of art & fashion cohabitating in one creative space. Her shop is currently curated with incredible summer/resort collections by emerging designers, whose stars are rising.

Ermanno Liberati

Liberati is the founder of the eclectic shop EJ on Thames, which offers a mix of antiques, vintage, mid modern and new furniture, home goods, art, clothing and

accessories. He’s a collector, interior designer and curator.

This idea of two shops in one is the perfect summer shopping experience. Stop in on Thursday evening for a guided tour by the collaborators.

#SummerCollab Soirée

July 14, 2022, 5:00 – 9:00PM

EJ on Thames

306 Thames Street

Newport, RI 02840

RSVP: 401.239.6003

Or DM on Instagram

