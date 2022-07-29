ART BUZZ: SCULPTURE EXHIBIT OF HOLLYWOOD LEGEND ANTHONY QUINN AT HAMMETTS HOTEL

By Emily Randolph

A beautifully curated exhibit of the late Hollywood legend Anthony Quinn, who settled in Bristol, RI with his family, is on exhibit at the Sarah Langley Gallery at the Hammetts Hotel , starting on August 3rd and running through September 1st. The exhibit is presented by the Anthony Quinn estate, run by his wife Katherine Quinn, in cooperation with Newport Curates and Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, August 5, 5-7PM.

Anthony Quinn is widely known for his six decade film and stage career. Notable films include La Strada, The Guns of Navarone, Guns for San Sebastian, Lawrence of Arabia, The Shoes of the Fisherman, The Message, Lion of the Desert, A Walk in the Clouds, and Zorba the Greek. But, he was perhaps first and foremost a visual artist. He practiced several mediums simultaneously and is best known for his expressionistic portraits in which he combined the energy and dynamic of modern abstract art.

Quinn’s artwork on exhibit at the Hammetts is primarily sculptural pieces of wood carvings, wood assemblages and stone. In a statement from the curators about the theme of the exhibit, they state, “the show is raw… organic and masterfully controlled by the artist’s hand. Bold color and geometry give the viewer a glimpse into the mind and soul of a powerful larger than life iconoclast.”

Remarking on his artistry, Katherine Quinn states, “I spent 16 years of my life with my late husband, Anthony Quinn. Through our experience together, I learned how creativity is part of everyday life. No matter where we traveled, from the most luxurious to the most basic places, Tony saw beauty and art in the simplest things — and in the people who made their small part of the world more beautiful. A simple flower arrangement; the way pictures hung on a wall; the care with which a tree was pruned.”

Anthony Quinn was born under the gunfire of the revolution in Chihuahua, Mexico in 1915 to a half-Irish father and a Mexican-Indian mother. Although he had painted and sculpted since the age of six, it was not until the 80’s that he discovered he could have another career as an artist. He had always sculpted small pieces of stone and wood he found while he was working on film locations in the deserts of North Africa and in the Middle East. In the 80’s he began to enlarge these “maquettes” into full-sized sculptures and would transform the objects – which most would consider just rocks and stones – into works of art. He found beauty in everything.

Katherine Quinn is delighted to be able to exhibit her late husband’s artwork in their adopted home state, and in particular, Newport. “During the years he lived in Rhode Island, Newport was always Anthony’s favorite place to visit with our children — museums, art galleries, beaches, restaurants & visiting friends’ homes,” says Katherine. “Having his own work displayed in such beautiful surroundings would have made him very happy and proud.”

All the artwork is available for sale. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Anthony Quinn Foundation .

About the Anthony Quinn Foundation

Anthony Quinn Foundation’s mission is to advocate for the important role arts education plays in personal development and in the overall improvement of social, economic and cultural systems. Central to the pursuit of the Foundation’s mission is the life story of Anthony Quinn. His artistic legacy inspires young adults; learning about the challenges of his youth and the ways in which he overcame them helps inspire confidence in their own creative potential. Toward these ends, the Anthony Quinn Foundation provides scholarship support to gifted young adults seeking to further their talents in the areas of visual arts and design, as well as the performing, media and literary arts; sponsors exhibitions and creative retreats; and provides access to the creative world of Anthony Quinn, including his private art collections.

Anthony Quinn Sculpture Exhibit

August 3 thru September 1

Opening reception: Friday, August 5, 2022

5:00 – 7:00 PM

Sarah Langley Gallery

Hammetts Hotel

4 Commercial Wharf

Newport, RI 02840

