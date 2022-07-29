Former Newport Man Sentenced for Possessing Child Pornography

A 41-year-old man who accessed and uploaded child pornography while boarding in a Newport residence has been sentenced to forty-two months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

In May 2020, Homeland Security Investigations was notified by a social media platform that a user utilizing the online platform had uploaded child pornography. A court-authorized search of the user’s account revealed eleven images of child pornography and thirteen child pornography videos. Agents traced the IP address associated with the account to a Newport residence.

On October 27, 2020, agents executed a court-authorized search of the residence and arrested Craig M. Mulvey, 41, after locating images and videos of child pornography on his laptop computer. He was residing in a bedroom of the residence in exchange for performing odd jobs for the residence’s owner and occupant.

Mulvey pleaded guilty on August 6, 2021, to possession of child pornography.

On October 23, 2021, Mulvey was arrested by Providence Police on a Rhode Island state charge of domestic violence – simple assault and/or battery 3rd+ offense. At a bond revocation hearing two days later in U.S. District Court, Mulvey consented to detention in federal custody.

Mulvey was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith to forty-two months of incarceration to be followed by eight years of federal supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John P. McAdams and Milind M. Shah.

