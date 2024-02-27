RPL Adds Sales Associate Cristian Cantaragiu to its Newport Office

Residential Properties Ltd. has announced that Sales Associate Cristian Cantaragiu has joined the team of real estate experts at their Newport office. After distinguished work in hospitality, mastering business, administration, marketing, team management, and customer service, Cristian is now here to advise you through the real estate process. His earlier career took him to diverse locations including Greece and the United Kingdom, but Rhode Island’s charm and history won him over for good.

A speaker of Romanian and Russian in addition to English, Cristian met his wife Anastasia in his native Moldova. Today, they enjoy every part of life in Newport and bring fresh eyes to all the Ocean State has to offer. To learn more about one of RPL’s newest agents, we asked Cristian to sit down for a Q&A to discuss his past achievements and future goals.

What has been your professional experience? When did you begin working with customers?

“I’ve always wanted to work directly with people, which is what drew me to studying tourism and hotel management at the Academy of Economics of Moldova. After completing my studies, I grew my career internationally in bartending and bar management at the Sani Resort in Halkidiki, Greece and at the Royal Garden Hotel in London. I grew more and more confident in my abilities to work with people and make them happy. After relocating to the U.S., I did similar work at Forty 1° North here in Newport and became the General Manager of Clementine Cocktail Bar in Providence, where I oversaw all aspects of the business. I began meeting and talking with people and felt that my ability to intuit customer needs, my focus, and my love of Rhode Island would be an asset if I made the jump into real estate.”

What do you love about Rhode Island and the greater New England area?

“What I love most about Rhode Island is the lovingly preserved, historic New England architecture – that understated Colonial design is timeless in its beauty and is even more striking when accented by the changing seasons. Living in Newport, I also have a ringside seat to one of the greatest destinations on the Eastern Seaboard with its Gilded Age mansions, fresh seafood, and sailing culture. I recently earned my sailing license and am eager to become involved in the local boating community.”

What made you think that Residential Properties might be a good fit for you and your sales talents?

“I was confident that RPL was a great company even before I interviewed, but now that I am part of the team, I am even more excited to be here! It has the best resources for its agents and clients, including the most supportive management, staff, and marketing team, all of which are modern, professional, and proactive. The company’s training program and educational offerings give new and seasoned agents comfort and confidence, no matter what occurs in the market. Plus, everyone is extremely friendly. As a family-run, woman-owned, independent company, from the top down it feels like one big family.”

It’s a lot of work kicking off a new career, but what do you enjoy doing in your free time?

“My wife Anastasia and I enjoy the beaches of Newport when the weather permits. Having been professionally involved in the Newport restaurant scene, I know the outstanding options for fine dining that are here, so we like to check out anything new in addition to stopping by our favorite haunts. Rhode Island in general is a great place for savoring the simple pleasures of life, whether it’s watching sunsets, playing my guitar, or reading outside in the crisp air. I am also excited for a great sailing season this summer exploring the surrounding ocean and coastal history.”

What are you looking forward to as we edge toward the 2024 spring market?

“My goal is to become a trusted professional in the industry. I want to learn more about architecture, design, and development and become a real resource for my clients. Throughout my career, I’ve prided myself on creating a personalized, memorable experience for customers, so as a licensed Realtor®, I want to deliver the same knowledgeable service to my clients. I believe in continuous self improvement and challenging myself in a way that ensures everyone’s success.”

To learn more about Cristian, please visit CristianCantaragiu.com.

