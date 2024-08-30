Obituary: Christos Perakis (1973-2024)

Christos Perakis, a beloved figure in the global tech community and a prominent advocate for Greece’s startup ecosystem, passed away on July 26, 2024, on the island of Paros, Greece. He was 51.

Born on April 11, 1973, in Newport, Rhode Island, to Mattheos and Evangelia Perakis, Christos was a child of two worlds. His parents, immigrants from Marpissa on the island of Paros, Greece, nurtured his deep connection to both countries. The family moved back to Greece during his middle school years, returning to Newport in time for Christos to begin high school at Rogers High School. At Rogers, Christos was an active and vibrant presence, participating in football, track and field, and various social and community events. He was especially proud to march in Newport’s 350th Anniversary Parade in a traditional Greek Evzones costume, a nod to his heritage. Known affectionately as “Stos,” he was voted “Friendliest” and “Most Thoughtful” by his peers, a testament to his warmth and popularity. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1991.

Christos continued his education at the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications in 1997. A member of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity, he served as chapter president and later as president of the Interfraternity Council. His leadership skills were evident early on, and he was known for his entrepreneurial spirit, organizing events and launching his first business ventures during his college years. In 2007, he earned a Master of Business in Global Management from the University of Phoenix.

A devoted Apple enthusiast, Christos began his career selling Apple educational products across New England before joining Apple Inc., where he spent more than 15 years in various leadership roles. His tenure at Apple saw him rise to the position of Country Business Manager for Greece and Cyprus, overseeing $2 billion in sales revenue and establishing critical business strategies in Europe and beyond. His colleagues affectionately called him the “Cigar Guy,” a moniker that underscored his distinctive style and approach to business.

In 2008, Christos fulfilled his national service obligation to Greece by enlisting in the Hellenic Army in Athens. This commitment reflected his deep-rooted sense of duty and connection to his heritage.

Beyond his corporate career, Christos was a dynamic force in the tech startup world. He co-founded Zoottle, a pioneering technology startup that provided innovative solutions for guest engagement and revenue generation over Wi-Fi and cellular networks. His passion for technology and entrepreneurship extended to Logicea, a firm he co-founded to connect Greek technology talent with the U.S. market. He was a staunch advocate for Greece’s burgeoning startup ecosystem, frequently mentoring young entrepreneurs and investing in promising ventures.

Christos’s life was a rich tapestry woven with personal and professional achievements. He cherished his time on the island of Paros, where he spent many summers with his family, and where he ultimately passed away. He is survived by his son, Mattheos, of England; his mother, Evangelia; his sisters, Christiana (Chris) and her husband Anthony, and Kiki and her husband Demetrios of Athens and Paros, Greece; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren in both the United States and Greece.

Christos’s funeral was held on July 31, 2024, at the Holy Church of the Transfiguration of Sotiros in Marpissa, Paros, Greece, where he was laid to rest beside his father.

In his memory, his family has established an annual scholarship fund at the American Community Schools (ACS) of Athens. Donations can be made at “Giving to ACS Athens” with a note indicating the intent to contribute to Christos’s scholarship. A dedicated link will be provided in the coming days.

Christos Perakis was a devoted family man and a visionary leader whose legacy will inspire future generations to pursue their passions and dreams with the same vigor and dedication he embodied. His name will be remembered fondly in the Newport, Greek, and tech communities for years to come.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

