Charming 5-Bedroom Victorian Home in Newport’s Coveted 5th Ward Neighborhood Hits Market for $1,695,000

64 Bateman Avenue | Newport, RI | 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2.088 sq ft | listed by @liladelmancompass for $1,695,000.

Welcome to this exquisite Victorian residence nestled in Newport’s sought-after 5th Ward neighborhood. Boasting 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a prime corner lot position overlooking the iconic Breakers Stable & Carriage House, this home offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern convenience.

As you step onto the property, you’ll be greeted by the allure of the Preservation Society’s gardens, a tranquil retreat perfect for enjoying summer blooms. The inviting covered porch sets the stage for the elegance within, where gleaming hardwood floors and sun-drenched rooms await.

The main level features a circular bay living room with French doors leading to the front porch, a delightful space for entertaining or relaxation. A stunning stained glass window adorns the stairway, adding a touch of character to the home. Additionally, the main level includes an elegant dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a cozy den, and a convenient half bath.

Ascending to the second floor, you’ll find a spacious primary bedroom along with two additional bedrooms, each boasting large custom closets. A full bath completes this level, offering both functionality and style.

The third level presents two more bedrooms and another full bath, providing ample space for guests or creating a luxurious penthouse suite with captivating treetop views.

This home is equipped with modern amenities for added comfort and convenience, including updated 200-amp electric service, a newer natural gas boiler, and a whole-house Generac generator.

Situated just steps away from Morton Park and Murphy Field, and minutes from Ocean Drive, Bailey’s Beach, Gooseberry Beach and Hazard’s Beach, this residence offers easy access to Newport’s outdoor attractions. Additionally, proximity to the harbor, shops, and restaurants ensures a vibrant coastal lifestyle at your doorstep.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of Newport’s rich history. Experience the timeless charm of this turn-of-the-century Victorian home and make it yours today!

