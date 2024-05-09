Shell-ebration Extravaganza: Quahog Week Returns to Rhode Island, May 11-18

Rhode Island’s DEM and the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative are thrilled to announce the upcoming eighth annual Quahog Week, scheduled to run from May 11 to 18. The event, coined as a “shell-ebration,” aims to spotlight the cultural and economic significance of Rhode Island’s state clam, the quahog, while also promoting local seafood and the RI Seafood brand.

With an increasing number of participants, this year’s Quahog Week promises to be the biggest yet. A total of 56 venues, including 33 restaurants and 24 markets, are set to take part in the festivities, offering special quahog dishes to patrons throughout the week. Those eager to join in the celebration can find a comprehensive list of participating establishments and their offerings on seafood.ri.gov.

Governor Dan McKee expressed his enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing the importance of supporting Rhode Island’s shellfish industry, which provides livelihoods for numerous individuals and contributes to the state’s culinary scene. DEM Director Terry Gray echoed this sentiment, highlighting the positive impact of recent environmental efforts on increasing shellfish harvest opportunities.

Quahogs, the most economically significant fishery resource in Narragansett Bay, are available year-round in Rhode Island. Despite their popularity during the summer months, Quahog Week aims to boost awareness and demand for these delectable clams throughout the year, particularly during the spring season when they are plentiful but often overlooked.

As part of the celebration, the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative will host two public events at Narragansett Brewery and The Guild Warren, where attendees can meet local quahoggers and sample complimentary littlenecks and quahog dishes from participating restaurants and markets.

Participating establishments range from dining venues like Wharf Fish House, Wharf Southern Kitchen, Diego’s Newport, The Quencher, and Diego’s Cantina, to classic favorites such as Iggy’s Doughboys & Chowder House and Flo’s Clam Shack. Markets like Dave’s Fresh Marketplace and Blount Clam Shack and Market will also offer quahog-based specials during the week.

Quahog Week not only celebrates Rhode Island’s rich seafood heritage but also provides an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to support local businesses and savor the flavors of the Ocean State. With a diverse array of culinary offerings and events, this year’s celebration promises to be a memorable ode to Rhode Island’s beloved state clam.

