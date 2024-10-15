Connor Dowd Brokers Dual Sale of Adjacent Tuckerman Avenue Properties for Over $5 Million

The Dowd Team has announced the sales of two adjacent properties on Tuckerman Avenue in Middletown. The homes at 98 and 104 Tuckerman Avenue were sold by veteran real estate broker Connor Dowd, a prominent figure in Rhode Island’s real estate market for more than two decades.

The sale of 98 Tuckerman Avenue, an estate listed at $1,535,000, highlights the ongoing interest in established properties in this scenic coastal enclave. Neighboring 104 Tuckerman Avenue, a newly constructed residence built in 2022, fetched a price of $4,000,000. This contemporary home features luxurious finishes and modern amenities, reflecting the growing trend for high-end, move-in-ready homes on the island. Notably, Dowd secured this listing after successfully marketing another nearby property.

These two transactions underscore Dowd’s reputation as a top-performing broker, a title he has held since 1999. His deep understanding of the local market and commitment to putting clients first have been pivotal in his success. The Dowd Team, part of Keller Williams Realty, prides itself on offering personalized service, ensuring that both buyers and sellers feel confident in their real estate decisions.

“Real estate decisions are some of the most important choices people make,” said Dowd. “Having a trusted agent with local expertise can make all the difference.”

These recent sales on Tuckerman Avenue stand as a testament to Dowd’s ability to navigate our competitive real estate market with ease, ensuring that his clients are well-positioned to achieve their goals.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

