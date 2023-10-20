City of Newport to explore use of traffic cameras

The City of Newport is exploring the use of spy cameras traffic cameras in school zones (which will undoubtedly spread across the city) according to a press release sent out by the Newport Police Department.

“The Newport Police Department is organizing an informational meeting to discuss the potential implementation of an Automated Traffic Enforcement Camera system in the school zones of Newport. This system aims to improve road safety by monitoring and enforcing traffic regulations in these areas,” the release said.

“The meeting will provide an opportunity for community members, parents, and concerned individuals to voice their opinions, ask questions, and gather more information about this proposed system. The Newport Police Department supports technologies and programs that enhance public safety and has a positive impact to residential quality of life.”

The release continues, “During the meeting, representatives from the police department will present details about how the Automated Traffic Enforcement Camera system works, its potential benefits, and any associated costs. They will also address concerns related to privacy, accuracy, and the impact on drivers.”

The department encourages all interested parties to attend the meeting and actively participate in the discussion and says it’s essential to gather community feedback and ensure that any decision made regarding the implementation of this system reflects the needs and concerns of Newport residents.

We’re told that this comes at the behest of Newport City Councilor Angela McCalla.

Newport Police Department

120 Broadway, Newport RI 02840

Thursday 10/26/23

5:30pm-6:30pm

