Coventry Man Arrested in Portsmouth for Child Porn and Soliciting 14-Year-Old Girl

Jacob Garzarelli, 32, of Coventry, Rhode Island, was arrested on September 16th by Portsmouth Police following an investigation into the solicitation of a minor for sexual activity.

Authorities report that Garzarelli traveled from Fall River, Massachusetts, to Portsmouth with the intent to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex. Portsmouth detectives apprehended him at a business on East Main Road.

Upon searching Garzarelli’s vehicle, police found a USB drive, a tablet, and other evidence. A forensic search of the tablet revealed an image of child pornography.

Garzarelli was arraigned in 2nd Division District Court on charges of:

Indecent Solicitation of a Minor

Electronically Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors

Possession of Child Pornography

He was released on $5,000 surety bail, with conditions that include no unsupervised contact with persons under the age of sixteen as well as limited internet access.

This case is still under investigation.

