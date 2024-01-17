Customizable New Build in Middletown Hits Market for $2,050,000

Morrison Farm Lot 6 | Middletown, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,879 sq ft.| offered for $2,050,000 by TLC Homes Newport RI (508) 479-9490 (401) 644-2213 TLCNewportRI@gmail.com

Welcome to Morrison Farm. This new build is ready for your finishing touches.

This delightful 2-story Modern Farmhouse spans 3879 sq ft, boasting irresistible curb appeal! With 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, and a 2-car garage at the front entrance, this charming abode invites you in.

Step into the foyer, where breathtaking sight lines lead you through the great room to a wall of windows framing the scenic backyard. The great room, adorned with a cozy fireplace flanked by built-ins and windows, creates the perfect setting for family relaxation.

The open and spacious floor plan seamlessly connects the great room to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen features a large center island with a built-in sink and dishwasher, offering both convenience and functionality. Ample storage is provided by numerous cabinets and a walk-through butler’s pantry leading to the formal dining room. A nearby walk-in pantry, just steps from the garage, ensures easy grocery put-away.

For casual dining, enjoy the pleasant corner breakfast nook with a built-in L-shaped bench and windows on two sides. Ascend to the second level and treat yourself to a cup of coffee from the built-in coffee bar in the luxurious master suite. The master bedroom includes a comfortable sitting area with a step ceiling, while pocket doors reveal the master bathroom with a vaulted ceiling, his and hers vanities, and a separate bathtub and shower. A spacious walk-in closet with built-ins completes the suite.

The second level hosts 3 additional bedrooms, two sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom. An expansive loft provides the perfect space for a media or game room. Additional amenities in this fabulous home include a pocket office with a built-in L-shaped desk, catering to the demands of working and learning from home. A mud/laundry area with a generous walk-in closet keeps outdoor gear out of sight.

Embrace outdoor living with a large screened-in rear porch equipped with a fireplace to keep you warm on chilly evenings. Tailored to accommodate any lifestyle or family size, this home is designed to meet your needs for many years to come!

