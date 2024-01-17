Luxury Leadership: Compass Takes the Top Spot in Rhode Island Real Estate for 3rd Consecutive Year

In a groundbreaking announcement, Compass has unveiled its 2023 Rhode Island market results, reinforcing its status as the state’s premier real estate brokerage. Surpassing $1 billion in closed sales for the third consecutive year, Compass solidifies its position as market leader..

Operating across RI with a network of 12 offices, including Lila Delman Compass, the agency’s dominance in the luxury market earns it the title of the #1 Brokerage for transactions at $1M+, $2.5M+, and $5M+. Notably, 2023 marks Lila Delman Compass’ 15th consecutive year leading the $1M+ category. The success is further accentuated by the launch of Compass’ Providence and Barrington offices.

Statewide, Compass agents played a pivotal role in 8 out of the top 10 single-family home sales, surpassing any other brokerage. Additionally, Compass agents contributed significantly to 5 of the top 10 condo sales and 7 of the top 10 vacant land sales in Rhode Island.

7 of the top 25 agents/teams in Rhode Island are affiliated with Compass, doubling the number associated with any other competitor. Compass secures its #1 brokerage position in Newport and Washington Counties, extending its top rankings to include Bristol County, particularly for $1M+ transactions.

Compass claims the #1 brokerage status in 7 municipalities, including Block Island, Bristol, Charlestown, Jamestown, Narragansett, South Kingstown, and Westerly. For transactions exceeding $1M, Compass earns top rankings in 11 municipalities: Barrington, Block Island, Bristol, Charlestown, Lincoln, Narragansett, Newport, North Kingstown, Portsmouth, South Kingstown, and Westerly.

Compass agents achieved the highest sales in 12 municipalities in 2023, setting records in Barrington, Bristol, North Smithfield, Providence, Portsmouth, among others. From Coastal areas to the Capital, Compass, along with Lila Delman Compass, extends heartfelt thanks to valued clients and communities for choosing them as Rhode Island’s Real Estate Partner of Choice.