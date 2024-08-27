DEM Deploys Mosquito-Fighting Helicopters to Battle Summer Swarm in Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s DEM is gearing up for an aerial assault on mosquito larvae, targeting 3,000 acres of wetland in Chapman Swamp, Westerly, and Great Swamp, South Kingstown. The operation, slated for Thursday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Aug. 30, is set to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. A licensed contractor, North Fork Helicopters, will drop mosquito-killing pellets from the skies to curb the pesky population.

But don’t worry, Rhode Islanders—the DEM assures that the treatment won’t affect open bodies of water, so Worden Pond and Chapman Pond are safe from the drop. If Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, a rain date will be set. The larvicide being used, Bti, is deemed harmless to humans and the environment, so you won’t need to duck and cover.

This aggressive move is part of the state’s ongoing war against the West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) Virus. Recent reports highlight heightened EEE activity in Washington County, putting the whole state on alert.

Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium, is the secret weapon. Applied in granular form to standing water, it targets mosquito larvae specifically, leaving other insects, like honeybees, unharmed. It’s even approved for use in organic farming. The aerial application is one of the most effective methods to prevent larvae from maturing into the bloodsucking adults we all loathe. Westerly, in fact, has been using Bti since 1997 to keep the mosquito menace at bay.

During the helicopter drop, all DEM access points within Great Swamp Management Area will be closed, and folks are advised to steer clear. The Great Swamp Shooting Range will also be off-limits on both Thursday and Friday, reopening Saturday, Aug. 31. South Kingstown will shut down a section of the William C. O’Neill Bike Path, from Ministerial Road to the Kingston Train Station, for the duration.

Last week, DEM, along with the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Mosquito Borne Disease Advisory Group (MDAG), advised schools, organizations, and communities to consider rescheduling outdoor events typically held in the early morning or at dusk to minimize mosquito bite risk.

For those braving the outdoors, here’s how to protect yourself from mosquito bites:

Install and repair window and door screens.

Consider rescheduling evening or early morning activities, when mosquitoes are most active. If you must be outside, wear long sleeves and pants and apply bug spray.

Use EPA-approved bug sprays with DEET (20-30%), picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Always read and follow label directions.

Don’t use DEET on infants under two months old and limit DEET concentrations to 30% for children.

Put mosquito netting over playpens and baby carriages to protect the little ones.

Rhode Islanders, it’s time to gear up and get ready. The state is stepping up its game in the fight against mosquitoes, and you should too. Stay safe and stay bite-free!

