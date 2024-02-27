DEM Workshop on Proposed Freshwater Fishing and Hunting Regulations set for March 12

The Rhode Island DEM has announced a public workshop scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 5:30 PM. The workshop will focus on the proposed regulations for the 2025-26 freshwater fishing season, as well as the 2024-25 and 2025-26 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits.

Hosted by DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW), the workshop aims to inform the public about regulatory proposals currently under consideration. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on these proposals and explore alternative suggestions. The event, to be held at the Cranston Central Library in the James Giles Community Room, 140 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston, RI, is designed to facilitate interaction between the public and DFW staff.

The workshop will feature brief presentations on program proposals, and attendees are encouraged to engage with DFW representatives. It’s important to note that the meeting will not be recorded, and there will be no provision for written testimony.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM Location: Cranston Central Library, James Giles Community Room, 140 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston, RI, 02920

While this workshop provides an initial opportunity for public engagement, an official public hearing on the proposed regulations is scheduled for May. The specific date and time for the hearing will be announced in the future. For those interested in obtaining copies of the draft regulations in advance, please contact David Kalb at david.kalb@dem.ri.gov or call 401-284-3427. Copies of the draft regulations will be made available prior to the workshop.

This workshop signifies a proactive approach by the DEM to involve the public in the decision-making process, fostering transparency and collaboration in shaping the regulations governing Rhode Island’s freshwater fishing and hunting activities.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

