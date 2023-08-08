Do you recognize either Thelma or Louise who allegedly shoplifted from Breakwater Surf Co. last weekend?

The Newport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspected female shoplifters who allegedly stole merchandise from Breakwater Surf Co. on Thames Street on Saturday.

Police said security cameras caught Thelma and Louise stealing merchandise at 2:50pm Saturday afternoon.

If you know either of these women please contact Detective Jason Roach at 401-845-5779 or jroach@cityofnewport.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

