Edge Realty Sells Historic Hill Home For $1.8 million

Edge Realty announced Saturday the sale of 63 John Street for $1,800,000. The Sellers were represented by Alexander Fraioli at Edge Realty, RI

This in-town estate property located on Historic Hill was built in 1835 by architect and master stonemason Alexander MacGregor (who also oversaw the construction of Fort Adams and Perry Mill), this architectural beauty is set on an ample street-to-street lot perched almost at the crest of Memorial Blvd (and only steps to famed Bellevue Avenue) – affording stunning sunset views of Newport Harbor & the water. This home features amazingly high & airy 11-foot ceilings, beautiful crown molding, pocket doors, hardwoods throughout, 6 fireplaces, and a very flexible floor-plan that can allow for multiple living areas all under one roof- including a spacious “in-law” apartment on the lower level, 6 bedrooms, 4+ baths, 4 levels of finished living space, 2 decks, a lovely private side yard for al fresco dining, and ample off-street parking

.

This sale marks is one of the top-ten highest sales in Newport in 2021.

