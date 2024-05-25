Obituary: Raymond Patrick “Gabby” Garcia Jr. (1959-2024)

It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our friend and family member, Gabby Garcia of Portsmouth, RI. Gabby passed away on May 21, 2024, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by those who loved him most.

Raymond was born August 17, 1959 to the late Raymond & Katherine Anne (Spahn) Garcia.

He leaves behind the love of his life Robyn, his son Tylor Gomes. His brothers Michael H Garcia of SC, Peter A. Garcia of Newport. He also leaves his sisters Sarah “Vicki” Bishop of Middletown, Ellen M. Casey of N. Kingstown and Katherine A. Garcia of Newport.

He was predeceased by his sister Mary I. Garcia.

Gabby had an unstoppable passion for Harley Davidsons and Mustangs, always ready to hit the road in one of his beloved classic cars, from his ’68 Shelby GT 500 Cobra Jet or his ’86 Mustang. Sports were a big part of his life too, with a special place in his heart for the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Cowboys. When he wasn’t cruising in his Mustang or cheering on his favorite teams, you could find Gabby at the gym, pumping iron or seeking his next thrill. And let’s not forget his love for music – nothing got Gabby going like cranking up some classic AC/DC tunes.

Whether he was digging into a juicy lobster or savoring a mouthwatering filet mignon, Gabby was a true carnivore. At home, he cherished a lifetime of moments with his wife Robyn, son Tylor, and his furry feline friends. Gabby was also a hard worker, involved with his dad’s business, IVG Construction. He then went on for the next 16 years setting up The West Minster Kennel Club dog shows across the country. He later owned and operated RPG Landscaping. Known affectionately as Joe Cool, a nickname his dear mother gave him. He was rarely seen without his durag. Gabby was loved and respected by all who knew him.

A celebration of Gabby’s life will be held in the future to honor his memory, details of which will be shared soon. Let’s remember Gabby for the joy he brought to those around him and the unforgettable moments we shared. Rest in peace, Gabby Garcia – you will be missed.

