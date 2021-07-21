Middle Brother Newport Folk Festival

Enter to win two 2021 Newport Folk Festival tickets from Newport Craft

Christian Winthrop·
LocalThe Buzz

Newport Craft is giving away two tickets to the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.

How to enter:

1. Like this post on Instagram and follow Newport Craft

2. Tag as many as friends as you can & tell them to follow us! Each comment counts as a separate entry

3. Share this post to your story and tag us

Increase your chances to win by tagging more people and making sure they follow Newport Craft!

Winner will be announced Thursday 7/22!

 

 
 
 
 
 
