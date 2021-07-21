Enter to win two 2021 Newport Folk Festival tickets from Newport Craft

Newport Craft is giving away two tickets to the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.

How to enter:

1. Like this post on Instagram and follow Newport Craft

2. Tag as many as friends as you can & tell them to follow us! Each comment counts as a separate entry

3. Share this post to your story and tag us

Increase your chances to win by tagging more people and making sure they follow Newport Craft!

Winner will be announced Thursday 7/22!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!