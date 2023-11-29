Fall River Police Officer Fired For Inappropriate Relationship with Underage Girl and Possession of Child Pornography

A Fall River police officer has been fired for having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl and for possession of child pornography, after being arrested in June on child porn charges.

Michael Morin, 38, was placed on paid leave in May and terminated on November 10th., according to Police Chief Paul Gauvin.

The officer was accused of having inappropriate photos of his 17-year-old girlfriend on his phone.

Morin joined the Fall River Police Department in 2017.

Morin’s next court hearing is set for January 11th.

