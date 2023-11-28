House of the Week: New Build in Middletown offered for $2,395,000

Morrison Farm Lot 5 | Middletown, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,249 sq ft.* | offered by TLC Homes Newport RI (508) 479-9490 (401) 644-2213 TLCNewportRI@gmail.com

Welcome to Morrison Farm Lot 5. This new build is ready for your finishing touches.

The Cedar Bluff house design is 2 miles from First & Second Beaches, close to downtown Newport, close to the iconic Cliff Walk, and is much more than just a Modern Farmhouse

From the outside it has all the charm you would expect from a traditional farmhouse. However on the inside you get the best of what today has to offer in design and utility.

Old farmhouses were, and are beautiful structures but they suffered from a fatal flaw. When they were built, they didn’t have the engineering techniques of today. Basically that means they could not create stunning open floor plan interiors. This design takes advantage of that with a great room that is open to the kitchen and the dining area. The corner fireplace is the focal point of the room balanced by a wall of sliding glass doors that open the space up to the covered rear porch.

You will appreciate the large laundry room that connects the 2 car garage to the kitchen area. And speaking of appreciation, your family will love the 10 foot long kitchen island. As well as the kitchen prep area and the large walk-in pantry.

The master suite is located on the first floor and it has a huge walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor. While the open floor plan on the first floor offers lots of room for family and friends, the second floor offers lots of areas for privacy. The loft area as well as the second floor laundry area gives this space a uniquely private feeling. Almost like a home within a home.

The front & rear covered porches give this house many options for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. There are also options for the garage space. You can customize this build with 2 garage bays or 3. And you can have those bays either front load, or side load.

Don’t miss out on this beautiful new construction!

*Living Square Footage is the conditioned air living space and does not include unfinished spaces like bonus rooms.

House Plan Specifications

Total Living: 3249 sq. ft.

3249 sq. ft. 1st Floor: 2033 sq. ft.

2033 sq. ft. 2nd Floor: 1216 sq. ft.

1216 sq. ft. Bonus Room: 258 sq. ft.

258 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 4

4 Bathrooms: 3

3 Half Baths: 1

1 Width of House: 49′ 0″

49′ 0″ Depth of House: 68′ 6″

68′ 6″ Stories: 2

2 Foundation: Crawl Space

Crawl Space Garage: 436 sq. ft.

436 sq. ft. Garage Bays: 2

2 Garage Load: Front

Front Building Height: 30′

30′ Roof Framing: Truss

Truss Exterior Wall: 2×6

2×6 Front Porch: 308 sq. ft.

House Plan Features:

Bonus Room

Breakfast Area

Covered Back Porch

Covered Front Porch

Fireplace

Home Office/Study

Kitchen Island

Loft

Mud Room

Open Floor Plan

Second Floor Laundry

Vaulted/Volume Ceilings

Walk In Closets

Walk-in Pantry

Contact:

Tony Lorusso

TLC Homes Newport

(508) 479-9490 (401) 644-2213

TLCNewportRI@gmail.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

