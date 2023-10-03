Get ready for more traffic: Lane restrictions on the Newport Pell Bridge to cause delays through April

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority released details Tuesday of upcoming bridge work that will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge.

“We wanted to give commuters and those who rely on the Newport Pell Bridge advance notice that they may experience delays in the coming months,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority. “We intend for the work to be completed in the off-season but know that there will be delays as motorists become accustomed to the new traffic pattern in the next few weeks.”

Beginning on October 16, 2023, traffic eastbound will be reduced to one lane in a 900-yard stretch between the old toll plaza and the bridge. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the same distance on the westbound side. The first phases of work requiring these lane restrictions are expected to be completed in April.

The improvements include rehabilitation of a single-span approach bridge structure, realignment/reconstruction of the highway to bring it up to current design standards, installation of a new toll gantry, and finally demolition of the current toll plaza.

