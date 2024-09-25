Former Pediatrician Indicted for Sexually Assaulting Nursing Home Resident in East Providence

A 73-year-old Pawtucket man has been indicted on sexual assault charges involving a vulnerable patient at Tockwotton Assisted Living Facility in East Providence.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that Anthony Alario faces one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree sexual assault after a Statewide Grand Jury returned the indictment on September 24, 2024. The victim, an elderly female resident in the memory care unit, was allegedly assaulted by Alario on May 20, 2024.

Court documents reveal that the assault was witnessed by a facility employee, who immediately reported the horrifying incident.

Alario, whose medical license has since been revoked, will face the charges in Providence County Superior Court on October 2, 2024.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

