Governor McKee Directs Flags Lowered to Honor Lives Lost in Israel

Governor Dan McKee today directed United States and Rhode Island State flags lowered to half-staff in recognition of the lives lost to the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel which have tragically killed innocent civilians. Flags should be lowered effective immediately through sunset on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

“Rhode Island stands with the people of Israel and condemns Hamas’ terrorist attacks. Make no mistake — such atrocities are deserving of condemnation worldwide. During this dark hour, Susan and I pray for the people of Israel and for our Jewish neighbors here in Rhode Island,” Governor McKee said. “To all Rhode Islanders who are directly and profoundly impacted by these horrific attacks, those who have friends and family in Israel who are at risk and in harm’s way: We Rhode Islanders are with you and your loved ones. We embrace you and we stand by you.”

The Governor asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

