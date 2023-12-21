Governor McKee Issues Declaration of Disaster Emergency to Support Severe Storm Response and Recovery

Governor Dan McKee has issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency for the State of Rhode Island due to the high winds and severe rainfall that caused extensive flooding, power outages and impacts to homes and businesses throughout the state earlier this week.

“Cities and towns across Rhode Island continue to feel the impact of the storm our state experienced earlier this week. On the day of the storm, I spoke with local leaders and saw firsthand the significant damage caused to communities, homes and businesses. Our team is committed to using any available resource to assist Rhode Island’s recovery efforts,” said Governor McKee.

This Declaration of Disaster will help support Rhode Island’s recovery operations and potentially unlock federal relief should Rhode Island meet certain financial thresholds as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) has already begun the damage assessment process with municipalities.

