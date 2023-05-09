Green Animals Topiary Garden to Host Plant Sale, May 11-13

In time for spring gardening – and Mother’s Day – a variety of flowers, vegetables, herbs and specialty plants will be for sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden, May 11, 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Floral offerings will include annuals, perennials, lilies, dahlia tubers, geranium standards and hanging flower baskets. Many are grown in the greenhouses of The Preservation Society of Newport County, which has owned and maintained Green Animals and the historic Brayton House on the 7-acre property since 1972.

The sale will take place each day before Green Animals opens for tours. Tickets or Preservation Society membership will be required for anyone wishing to tour Green Animals or picnic on the grounds after the property opens at 10 a.m.

Green Animals is located at 380 Corys Lane in Portsmouth.

The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, is a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts and social history. Its 11 historic properties – seven of them National Historic Landmarks – span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.

For more information, please visit NewportMansions.org.

