Holiday Artist Pop-Up and Tarot at Studio Newport

If you love art, beauty, meeting locals, and a touch of festive magic, mark your calendar check out the Holiday Artist Pop-Up at Studio Newport.

Admission is free, and the holiday spirit is priceless! Bring your friends, family, and anyone who loves art, beauty, or the magic of tarot.

Be sure to RSVP to secure your spot and be entered into the giveaway.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18 from 12-5 p.m.

WHERE: Studio Newport, 46 Marlborough Street, Newport. Free parking in our lot!

WHY: Make an afternoon all about you & shop for someone else!

HOW MUCH: Free to attend!

Holiday Art Market: Stumped on gift ideas? Find one-of-a-kind, handcrafted treasures, perfect for holiday gifting or treating yourself created by local artist DEMI.

Tarot Enchantment: Discover what the future holds with a mystical tarot reading by Cris McCullough of Soul Wisdom Tarot. This experienced reader will unveil the secrets of your path, offering insights and guidance for the year ahead. 15 minute readings are $20, reservations are recommended.

