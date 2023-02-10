House of the Week: Lila Delman Compass Offers Point Judith Oceanfront Beach Cottage For $1,495,000

32 Calef Avenue – Narragansett, RI

2 bedrooms – 1 bathroom – 1797 square feet

Exceptional oceanfront offering in the coastal enclave of Point Judith.

This quintessential beach cottage captures stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. The home features a wonderful stone fireplace and oceanside deck, just ideal to enjoy the breathtaking seascape and magnificent sunrises. Ideally sited on an elevated lot, you will be captivated by the beautiful coastline with views of the Point Judith Lighthouse.

Close to Narragansett’s best beaches, restaurants, boating and shops, just a short drive to Newport, Watch Hill and all the area’s amenities, make this the perfect coastal retreat.

