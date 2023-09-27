House of the Week: Newport’s “Stone Cottage” in The Point neighborhood offered for $3,995,000

21 Cherry Street, Newport – 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,658 sq ft – offered by Lila Delman Compass for $3,995,000

Welcome to “Stone Cottage.”

Nestled in the heart of Newport, this magnificent residence is a true embodiment of coastal living, combining timeless charm with modern comfort. Beautifully appointed with all the details you would expect in a historic home yet built in 2006 and meticulously maintained, updated and expanded. it offers the peace of mind that comes with a newer built home.

There are two owners suites, one on the first floor and one on the second, a total of 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

A spacious well equipped kitchen, formal dining and great room are located on the first level. The lower level is completely finished and can be used for additional living space or storage. A lovely landscaped fenced yard contains two patios for entertaining and lounging.

Park the car in the garage and walk to the waterfront, or downtown Newport. Enjoy the shops, restaurants and the many activities that Newport has to offer.

Lovely seasonal water views.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

