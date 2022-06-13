House of the Week: Watch Hill Waterfront Estate listed for $18.5 Million

2 Kids Way – Westerly, RI. $18,500,000 – 7 bedrooms – 8.5 baths – 8.086 square feet offered by Lila Delman Compass Real Estate.

TREASURE HILL is the once in a lifetime elegant offering which sits at the second highest elevation on the Watch Hill peninsula. This ONE acre estate encompasses over 11,000 square feet of sheer beauty capturing beautiful vistas of the Atlantic Ocean. The architectural details and stone work on this estate is like no other in Watch Hill. The extraordinary kitchen has hand crafted cabinetry w/ Thermador appliances, coffee bar, double ovens, oversized standalone refrigerator & freezer all with heavenly views.

Enjoying an open concept is a family/living room, fireplace… with striking vistas. An elevator affords versatility. The primary bedroom includes a sitting room, fireplace, exquisite bath all overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. There are an additional 6 bedrooms, all ensuite. Adding to the ambiance, a stunning coastal family room, w/beamed ceiling & wide planked floors w/ a deck that takes your breath away. The old world charm on the walk out level features a grand pub room, 4 foot fireplace w/ granite surround w/ cherry & a wood burled mantle which anchors this special room w/a tin ceiling, crafted curved corner bar, sauna. In-house gym / fitness room w/ sauna & full bath. Wine cellar w/an ornamental wrought iron gate connects to a billiard room/wine tasting room. Capping off perfection a GUNITE HEATED SALT WATER POOL overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, cascading waterfall -POOL HOUSE w/full kitchen & bath. Completing this breathtaking estate is a deeded right of way to the beach.

