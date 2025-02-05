Newport Launches Online Short-Term Rental Portal to Streamline Registration, Compliance

The City of Newport has rolled out a new online portal aimed at simplifying the registration process for the city’s roughly 360 short-term rental properties.

Powered by GovOS, the system is designed to help property owners register their units more efficiently while giving city officials better tools to enforce existing short-term rental (STR) ordinances.

As part of the change, the City Clerk’s Office will no longer handle STR applications. Instead, all registration and enforcement duties will be managed by Newport’s dedicated Short-Term Rental Office.

Over the next several weeks, property owners with existing Transient Guest Facility Certificates will receive registration instructions by mail, including account activation codes. A second mailing is planned for March. Owners with questions can reach city staff via email at str@cityofnewport.com.

Once registered, property owners will have access to a paperless certification process and a dedicated Business Center with support agents available daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The portal is accessible at www.CityofNewport.com/STRportal or https://newportri.munirevs.com. For additional assistance, property owners can contact the GovOS help desk at 888-751-1911 or blt.str.support@govos.com.

City officials are reminding owners that all short-term rentals must be registered with both the State of Rhode Island and the City of Newport. In Newport, Transient Guest House Applications must be completed online by May 31 each year.

For more information on short-term rental regulations, visit www.CityofNewport.com/STR.

